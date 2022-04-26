Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Purchases 101,003 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 651.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,003 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

SRLN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. 4,160,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,945. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.78.

