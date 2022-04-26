Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after buying an additional 139,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.63.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $691.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,831. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.40 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $670.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.83.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.