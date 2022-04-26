Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.65 and last traded at $199.85. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.62.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMYF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYF)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.