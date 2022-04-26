renDOGE Market Capitalization Reaches $457,691.27 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $457,691.27 and approximately $12,742.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.89 or 0.07372448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00047658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.