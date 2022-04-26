Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.00%.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
