Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.00%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.