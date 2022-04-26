Robert W. Baird Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $95.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.13.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $86.51 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,882.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

