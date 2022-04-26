Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 5.5%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $32.70. 90,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,878,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 201.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,653 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

