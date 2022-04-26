Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives $416.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RHHVF stock traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810. Roche has a 52-week low of $314.00 and a 52-week high of $430.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.26.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

