Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.38. 737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

