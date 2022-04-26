Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Up 4% on Insider Buying Activity

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 3,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 385,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Specifically, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,794 shares of company stock worth $1,848,008 over the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,694,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

