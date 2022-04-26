Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

ROOT traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.31. 9,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,396. Roots has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.18.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

