Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 3.7%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.96. 28,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 116,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 17.80 and a quick ratio of 17.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.59. The company has a market cap of C$942.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.35.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Withall sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$3,802,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,050,369.35. Also, Director Michael William Sutton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$97,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,361,329.87.

About Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

