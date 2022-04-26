Savant Capital LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $300.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

