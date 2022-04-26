SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.72-$12.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.493-$2.533 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,288. SBA Communications has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 167.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.71.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.