Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SU. Barclays set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($165.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.82 ($176.15).

EPA:SU opened at €139.02 ($149.48) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €152.21. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($82.09).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

