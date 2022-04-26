SelfKey Hits Market Cap of $40.34 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 8% lower against the dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $40.34 million and $18.56 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00032589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00101639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

