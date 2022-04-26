Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Senseonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Senseonics posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Senseonics.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

SENS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 73,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,480,899. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $694.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

About Senseonics (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.