Sentinel (DVPN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $477,989.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $28.14 million and approximately $477,989.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,735,224,192 coins and its circulating supply is 8,262,936,923 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.