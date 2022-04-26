Signata One Day Trading Volume Tops $127,175.00 (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $6.83 million and $127,175.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Signata

Signata is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,960,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

