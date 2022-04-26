Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.950 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.44.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. 2,394,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

