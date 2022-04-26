Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.950 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.44.

SKX stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. 2,329,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,941. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

