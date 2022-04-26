Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. On average, analysts expect Solid Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLDB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,330. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004 in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

