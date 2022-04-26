Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SON traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 618,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,840. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -461.53%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

