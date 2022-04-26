Spectrecoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00178682 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00034159 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021169 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00384781 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

