Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,395 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 2.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.99% of Spotify Technology worth $443,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.41. 4,854,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.91. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $266.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.