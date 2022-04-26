SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stake Lowered by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,494 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of SSR Mining worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 100.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 482,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 456,725 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $4,953,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SSR Mining by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.21. 1,380,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.97. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

