STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 217.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 144,864 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

