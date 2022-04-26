Standard Protocol (STND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $473,084.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.35 or 0.07382327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00046372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars.

