Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of EUCG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

