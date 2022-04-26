Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 164,345 ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF comprises 2.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. 2,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

