Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

KBA traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.33. 118,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,015. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18.

