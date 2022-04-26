Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $152,000.
NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.66. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,103. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $169.33 and a one year high of $202.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.90.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.