Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hershey by 64.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hershey by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $224.53. 12,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average is $196.59. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $157.94 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.