Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Takes $1.70 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 1.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $12.62 on Tuesday, hitting $1,384.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,221. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,316.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,248.29. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 64.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 103 shares of company stock valued at $130,200 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

