Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Takes $718,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.08. 112,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,570. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $162.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.