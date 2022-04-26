Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $0.10

Step Finance (STEP) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $419,314.65 and $3.54 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.44 or 0.07379583 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.