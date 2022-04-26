StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

OPGN stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 810.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OpGen in the third quarter valued at $744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 1,020.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OpGen by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 323,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 46.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

