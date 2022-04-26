StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLYC opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 243,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 272,931 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.