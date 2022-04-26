StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GLYC opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.83.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
