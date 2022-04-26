StockNews.com Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXLS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $131.68. ExlService has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

