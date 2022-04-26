StockNews.com Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

PEGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $73.27 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $70.96 and a 1 year high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.74.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.