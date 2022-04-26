StockNews.com Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of GBX opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

