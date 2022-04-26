STRAKS Market Capitalization Tops $6,767.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (STAK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $6,767.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

