Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.67

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 40411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.