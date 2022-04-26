Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $75.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.28.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 837,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,019. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

