SunContract (SNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $286,857.00

SunContract (SNC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a market cap of $2.72 million and $286,857.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SunContract Profile

SNC is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

