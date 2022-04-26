Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 2.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SU shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

NYSE SU traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $35.08.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.3311 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

