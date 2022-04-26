Super Zero Protocol Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.04 million and approximately $902,291.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.33 or 0.07389197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00081086 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,968,784 coins and its circulating supply is 352,087,374 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

