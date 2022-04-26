SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,242 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.32% of SVB Financial Group worth $127,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SIVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Erste Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $760.71.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $28.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.51. The stock had a trading volume of 471,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,173. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $486.74 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

