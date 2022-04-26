Swarm Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,571.00 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $4,571.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm Profile

SWM is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

