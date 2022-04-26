Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NASDAQ TH traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. 323,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 69.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 689,975 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,119,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after buying an additional 215,259 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.